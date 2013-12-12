UK company grounds EC 135 helicopter fleet after technical fault

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - UK-based air services company Bond Aviation said on Thursday It had temporarily grounded its global fleet of 38 EC 135 helicopters following a technical fault, the same model that was involved in a fatal crash into a pub in Scotland last month.

A company spokeswoman said one of the helicopters made by a subsidiary of aerospace group EADS had experienced an indicator defect on Wednesday but declined to give more details of where the incident took place.

“We are continuing to investigate that technical fault that resulted in us temporarily suspending operations,” she said.

The incident came less than two weeks after a Eurocopter EC135 T2 crashed through the roof of a pub in Glasgow, killing nine people.