UK owner of crashed helicopter finds fault in other craft

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A number of helicopters from the same fleet as one that crashed into a Scottish pub last month killing 10 people have a problem with their fuel indicators, their owner Bond Aviation said on Friday.

One of the UK air service firm’s EC135 helicopters, leased to the police, hit the roof of the Clutha pub in Glasgow on Nov. 29. Initial checks found no engine or gearbox problems and 95 litres of fuel in its tank.

Less than two weeks later, Bond said it had grounded its 38 remaining EC135s, made by Eurocopter, a unit of aerospace group EADS, after finding a technical fault in one of them.

On Friday, a Bond spokeswoman said all the grounded helicopters, including 22 in Britain and others in Ireland and Australia, were being tested to evaluate the function and accuracy of the fuel indicator system and some had already returned to service.

“We did however identify a number of aircraft with the fuel indication anomaly,” said the spokeswoman who could not say how many helicopters had the fault.

She said Bond Aviation was working with Eurocopter to source and replace the affected components and was expected to complete the work by Dec. 15.

“We will return these aircraft to service when we have resolved this issue,” she said.

A spokesman from Eurocopter initially had no comment on the fault identified in the EC135s. Later calls to the company went unanswered.

The grounding of Bond Aviation’s fleet was the third incident involving helicopters in Britain in four months, prompting calls from transport union RMT for a full public inquiry into helicopter safety.

In August, four oil rig contractors were killed when a Super Puma L2 made by Eurocopter crashed into the sea off Shetland’s southern coast, causing a temporary halt on all Puma flights. An investigation found no technical fault.

Established in 1961, Bond Aviation provides search and rescue, offshore crew-change transport, air ambulance support, police helicopter support, and specialist services such as offshore wind farm maintenance and aerial lifting.