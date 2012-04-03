UK surgeons told to stop using type of hip implant

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has advised surgeons to stop using a type of metal-on-metal hip implant because of the high risk of the need for revision surgery when compared with other devices.

The warning was issued for Mitch TRH cups/heads made by Finsbury Orthopaedics, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, used in combination with Accolade femoral stems made by Stryker , the agency said in a statement.

“Metal-on-metal” hips were developed to be more durable than traditional implants, which combine a metal or ceramic ball with a plastic socket.

But patients receiving some all-metal hips turned out to be more likely to need repeat surgery than those who got implants made of other materials. They also produce debris that can release chromium and cobalt ions into the blood, causing health problems and potential damage to chromosomes.

The British agency last month told doctors to conduct life-long tests for some patients given metal-on-metal implants. Shortly afterwards a study was also published highlighting their risks, which prompted a call from researchers for a ban.