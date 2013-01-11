FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda says plans to cut 800 jobs in Britain
January 11, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

Honda says plans to cut 800 jobs in Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Car manufacturer Honda said on Friday it planned to cut around 800 jobs at its south Marston plant near Swindon in Britain by the second quarter of 2013.

“Honda remains fully committed for the long-term to its UK and European manufacturing operations,” said Ken Keir, Executive Vice President, Honda Motor Europe.

“However, these conditions of sustained low industry demand require us to take difficult decisions. We are setting the business constitution at the right level to ensure long term stability and security.”

