Ireland calls Brussels meeting on horsemeat scandal
February 11, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

Ireland calls Brussels meeting on horsemeat scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - EU Health Commissioner Tonio Borg and other European ministers will meet in Brussels on Wednesday to consider the implications of horsemeat found in products sold as beef, Ireland, the current EU president country, said on Monday.

Irish Agriculture Minister Simon Coveney wants to discuss “whatever steps may be necessary at EU level to comprehensively address this matter”, the Irish government said in a statement on its EU presidency website. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Michael Roddy)

