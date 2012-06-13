FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hosepipe bans lifted in UK after heavy rains
#Industrials
June 13, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Hosepipe bans lifted in UK after heavy rains

Li-mei Hoang

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Three of Britain’s largest water companies are to lift temporary hosepipe bans after heavy rain over the past three months, including the wettest April on record, replenished stocks.

Thames Water, Southern Water and Anglian Water which serve London, southern and eastern areas of England, said their bans will end at one minute past midnight on Thursday.

“It’s in reflection of the wet April and May and the start of June that we’ve seen and the remarkable recovery in surface water stores,” said an Anglian spokesman.

Groundwater stores had also staged a reasonable recovery, he added. He hoped Anglian would not have to impose another ban this year, but was still concerned over the possibility of another dry winter.

But South East Water and Veolia Water will not be relaxing their hosepipe bans, citing the need to prepare for the possibility of a third dry autumn and winter.

