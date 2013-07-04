UK housebuilders' profit jumps shore confidence in market recovery

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - UK housebuilders Taylor Wimpey , Galliford Try and Redrow said they would meet or beat full-year expectations, shoring up confidence that Britain’s housing market is firmly recovering.

Taylor Wimpey said on Thursday it is likely to meet its full year expectations after improved buyer sentiment helped it to trade at the upper end of forecasts in the first half.

It also predicted a rise in its UK operating profit margin to over 13 percent from 11.2 percent in the same period last year.

In separate statements, Galliford Try said it would post record full year profits, in line with current market consensus, while Redrow posted a 26 percent rise in full year revenue and said profit would top forecasts.

“If ever we need proof that the housing market is recovering, we have it now,” Jefferies analyst Anthony Codling said of Taylor Wimpey results.

British housebuilders - including Persimmon and Barratt Developments - have seen their share prices and sales surge in recent months after the government announced plans to support struggling housebuyers with billion of pounds in loans.

Banks reported a sharp rise in mortgage lending in the second quarter.

Taylor Wimpey said it completed 5,192 homes over the six months to end-June, with the average selling price rising to 187,000 pounds from 176,000 pounds in the prior year.

“During the first half of 2013, we have been operating in a UK housing market that has shown measurable improvement for the first time since the downturn of 2007/2008,” Chief Executive Pete Redfern said.