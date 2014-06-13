FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British house builders fall on BoE's tighter lending remit
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 13, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

British house builders fall on BoE's tighter lending remit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Britain’s house builders, including Barratt Developments and Persimmon slipped on Friday after finance minister George Osborne said he would give the Bank of England stronger powers to curb mortgage lending.

British house prices have risen by 11 percent over the last year, benefiting house builders but leading to concerns that a bubble could develop. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said at the same dinner on Thursday evening that interest rates could rise sooner than expected.

Shares in the listed house builders, which also include Bovis Homes Group, Taylor Wimpey and Berkeley Group, were down between 2 and 4 percent.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.