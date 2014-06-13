British house builders fall on BoE's tighter lending remit

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Britain’s house builders, including Barratt Developments and Persimmon slipped on Friday after finance minister George Osborne said he would give the Bank of England stronger powers to curb mortgage lending.

British house prices have risen by 11 percent over the last year, benefiting house builders but leading to concerns that a bubble could develop. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said at the same dinner on Thursday evening that interest rates could rise sooner than expected.

Shares in the listed house builders, which also include Bovis Homes Group, Taylor Wimpey and Berkeley Group, were down between 2 and 4 percent.