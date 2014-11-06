FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house prices show surprise fall in October - Halifax
November 6, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

UK house prices show surprise fall in October - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British house prices fell unexpectedly in October, adding to signs that the housing market is slowing and causing the annual rate of house price growth to fall to its lowest since June, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

House prices dropped by 0.4 percent in October compared to forecasts for a 0.4 percent rise, and September’s 0.6 percent increase was revised down to 0.4 percent.

House price inflation in the three months to October was just 0.8 percent, the lowest since the three months to December 2012, and annual house price growth slowed more than expected to 8.8 percent from 9.6 percent. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Dominic Evans)

