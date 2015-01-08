UK house prices slow again in December, up 7.8 pct y/y

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - British house prices rose by 7.8 percent in the three months to December compared with the same period last year, the weakest increase since January last year, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

But house prices in December alone rose 0.9 percent, the biggest monthly increase since last July.

Economists had expected prices to rise by 8.0 percent and 0.3 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

Halifax reiterated that it expects house price growth to moderate this year to between 3 and 5 percent. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)