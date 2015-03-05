FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house prices fall in February - Halifax
#Financials
March 5, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

UK house prices fall in February - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - British house prices fell in month-on-month terms in February for the first time since last October, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

Halifax said house prices fell 0.3 percent in February from January, compared with a forecast for a fall of 0.2 percent in a Reuters poll. Prices had jumped by 1.9 percent in January.

Prices in the three months to February were 8.3 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with an increase of 8.5 percent in the three months to January and below a peak of more than 10 percent in mid-2014.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
