FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK house price growth rebounds in March -Halifax
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 9, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

UK house price growth rebounds in March -Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - British house price growth rebounded in monthly terms during March but slowed further on an annual basis, according to a survey from mortgage lender Halifax on Thursday.

Halifax said house prices rose 0.4 percent in March from February, compared with a forecast for a rise of 0.2 percent in a Reuters poll. Prices had declined by 0.4 percent in February, a sharper fall than first estimated.

Prices in the three months to March were 8.1 percent higher than they were a year earlier, compared with an increase of 8.3 percent in the three months to February and below a peak of more than 10 percent in mid-2014. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.