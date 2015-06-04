UK house prices edge lower in May - Halifax

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - British house prices edged lower in May, in line with economists’ expectations, but the annual rate of growth inched up to its highest level so far this year, data from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Thursday.

Halifax said house prices dropped by 0.1 percent in May compared with a 1.6 percent surge in April, while the year-on-year rate of growth in the three months to May picked up to 8.6 percent from 8.5 percent.

“The imbalance between supply and demand is likely to continue to push up house prices over the coming months. Looking further ahead, the increasing level of house prices in relation to earnings is expected to dampen house price growth,” Halifax economist Martin Ellis said. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)