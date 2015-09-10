FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house prices rise by most in more than year-Halifax
September 10, 2015

UK house prices rise by most in more than year-Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - British house prices jumped by 2.7 percent in August from July, the biggest monthly increase since May last year, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

In year-on-year terms, prices increased by 9.0 percent in the three months to August, speeding up from 7.9 percent in July, Halifax said.

Earlier on Thursday, British property valuers said they were doubling their forecast for house price gains this year due in large part to a lack of new homes coming onto the market.

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Costas Pitas

