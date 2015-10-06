FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house prices fall in September - Halifax
#Financials
October 6, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

UK house prices fall in September - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British house prices fell by 0.9 percent in September from August when prices showed a surprisingly strong leap, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.

In year-on-year terms, price growth slowed to 8.6 percent in the three months to September, down from 9.0 percent.

Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected prices to rise by a monthly 0.1 percent in September to take the annual increase to 9.0 percent.

The Halifax survey contrasted with another measure of British house prices, compiled by rival mortgage lender Nationwide, which found prices rose more quickly in September than in August. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)

