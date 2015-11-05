FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house prices rise more strongly than expected in Oct - Halifax
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

UK house prices rise more strongly than expected in Oct - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British house prices rose at a much faster monthly pace than expected in October, according to a survey from mortgage lender Halifax on Thursday that suggested prices will keep climbing.

House prices rose 1.1 percent on the month, wiping out a 0.9 percent decline in September. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.6 percent increase.

House prices in the three months to October rose 9.7 percent compared with the same period a year ago, up from 8.6 percent growth in September and beating the Reuters poll consensus for a 9.5 percent upturn.

Halifax said an imbalance between supply and demand would likely maintain upward pressure on house prices in the coming months. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

