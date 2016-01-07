FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house prices surge more than expected in Dec - Halifax
January 7, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

UK house prices surge more than expected in Dec - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - British house prices surged more than expected in December to hit a four-month high, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday, another sign of growing momentum in the housing market.

House prices rose 1.7 percent in December compared with November, when they stagnated. A Reuters poll of economists had expected a 0.5 percent upswing in December.

In the three months to December, house prices were 9.5 percent higher compared with a year ago, again stronger than the 9.0 percent growth expected by economists. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

