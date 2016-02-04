UK house price growth surges again in January - Halifax

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - British house prices rose at a much stronger pace than expected last month, fuelled by a shortage of new homes coming to the market, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

The pace, however, was slower than the month before. House prices rose a monthly 1.7 percent in January, slowing from December’s 2.0 percent upturn but topping all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a 0.3 percent increase.

House prices were 9.7 percent higher than a year ago, compared with a 9.5 percent annual increase in December, Halifax said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)