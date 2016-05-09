FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house prices fall in April as new tax bites - Halifax
May 9, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

UK house prices fall in April as new tax bites - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - British house prices fell more sharply than expected last month after the introduction of a new tax on the purchase of rental properties, mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday.

House prices fell by a monthly 0.8 percent in April following a 2.2 percent leap in March. Economists taking part in a Reuters poll of economists had expected a fall of 0.4 percent.

Compared with the same period last year, house prices rose by 9.2 percent in the three months to April, slowing from an increase of 10.1 percent in the three months to March. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by John Stonestreet)

