June 7, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

UK house prices rise faster than expected in May - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rose more strongly than forecast last month, rebounding from a dip in April caused by a new tax on rental property, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Tuesday.

Halifax said house prices rose by 0.6 percent in May, twice the rate forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and largely reversing a 0.8 percent dip in April.

Prices in the three months to May were 9.2 percent up on a year earlier, the same rate of increase as in April, though quarterly price growth slowed to 1.4 percent, its weakest since the three months to November.

"The strength of demand, combined with very low supply, is causing house prices to rise at a brisk pace," Halifax housing economist Martin Ellis said. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Sarah Young)

