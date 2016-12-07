FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house price growth speeds up for 1st time since March-Halifax
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
December 7, 2016 / 8:54 AM / 9 months ago

UK house price growth speeds up for 1st time since March-Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Growth in British house prices in November picked up speed for the first time since March although price increases may slow in the coming months, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.

In the three months to November, house prices were 6.0 percent higher compared with the same period a year ago, up from growth of 5.2 percent in the three months to October and in line with the median forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

In monthly terms, house prices rose by 0.2 percent in November compared with an increase of 1.5 percent in October. (Reporting by Adela Suliman; Editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
