April 7, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 4 months ago

UK house price growth weakest in nearly four years - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - British house price growth has slowed to its weakest for nearly four years, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday, in the latest sign of a slowdown in the country's housing market.

House prices rose 3.8 percent in the three months to March compared with the same period a year ago, the weakest increase since May 2013 and slightly slower than a Reuters poll forecast for growth of 3.9 percent.

In monthly terms, prices were flat for the second month in a row, Halifax said.

Last week mortgage lender Nationwide said British house prices had fallen in monthly terms for the first time since mid-2015 in March and the year-on-year increase was the weakest since August 2015. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Andrew Roche)

