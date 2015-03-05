FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK house prices fall in February - Halifax
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 5, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK house prices fall in February - Halifax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - British house prices fell in month-on-month terms in February for the first time since October, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday, as a slowdown in the housing market since the middle of last year continued.

Halifax said house prices fell 0.3 percent in February from January, compared with a forecast for a decline of 0.2 percent in a Reuters poll.

The fall contrasted with a surprise jump of 1.9 percent in January, typically a quiet month when price moves are volatile.

Halifax economist Martin Ellis said there were some signs of a firming in the market, pointing to a 2.6 percent increase in prices in the three months to February from the previous three months, the second time in a row that prices by that measure increased.

He said increases in real earnings, recent falls in mortgage interest rates and changes to property taxes announced late last year were underpinning the market.

Prices in the three months to February were 8.3 percent higher than a year earlier, slowing slightly from an increase of 8.5 percent in the three months to January.

Britain’s housing market has cooled since the middle of last year -- when Halifax measured house price growth at more than 10 percent -- after the Bank of England and other regulators took measures to ensure safer mortgage lending.

A separate house price index compiled by another lender, Nationwide, however, showed prices fell 0.1 percent in monthly terms in February and slowed to an increase of 5.7 percent in annual terms.

There have been some other signs that the slowdown might be bottoming out, including a rise in the number of monthly mortgage approvals in December and January. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.