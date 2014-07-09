UK house prices slip unexpectedly in June - Halifax

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - British house prices slipped unexpectedly last month after rebounding in May, although on an annual basis price growth continued to quicken, a survey from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Wednesday.

House prices fell 0.6 percent in June compared with the month before, when prices rose 4.0 percent. That undercut expectations for a rise of 0.2 percent in a Reuters poll.

Halifax said house prices rose 8.8 percent in the three months to June compared with the same period a year ago, the second consecutive rise on an annual basis.