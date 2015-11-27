FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house price growth slows in November - Nationwide
November 27, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

UK house price growth slows in November - Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - British house price growth slowed this month, according to a survey published on Friday which suggests the recovery in the country’s housing market is advancing at a modest pace.

Mortgage lender Nationwide said house prices rose by 0.1 percent in monthly terms in November compared with a 0.5 percent increase in October. Economists polled by Reuters had expected 0.5 percent growth this month.

It was the weakest performance for monthly changes in house prices since June, Nationwide said.

House prices rose 3.7 percent in year-on-year terms, slowing from 3.9 percent in October. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
