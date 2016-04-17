FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK rental property prices dip as tax hits, overall prices up -survey
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 17, 2016 / 11:01 PM / a year ago

UK rental property prices dip as tax hits, overall prices up -survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Asking prices for rental properties in England and Wales have fallen, hit by the introduction of a new tax, but prices in the housing market as a whole have continued their rise, online property listings firm Rightmove said.

Asking prices for properties typically sought by buy-to-let investors and first-time buyers - with up to two bedrooms - fell by 1.4 percent in the four weeks to April 9.

By contrast, in the market as a whole, prices rose by an average of 1.3 percent, or £3,843, to hit a new record high of £307,033, Rightmove said.

On April 1, Britain added a new surcharge to stamp duty, the tax on buying property, requiring payment of an extra 3 percent for homes bought by investors to be rented out. The government says the aim is to help first-time homebuyers get into a market that has become increasingly dominated by landlord investors.

Some economists have said the new tax risked causing a broader fall in prices in the housing market.

But Rightmove said a rush to buy properties for rent before the deadline had the knock-on effect of driving demand in other areas as owner-occupiers of small homes took advantage of the rise in prices in recent months and sought to trade up.

“Interestingly there has been a stamp duty double-whammy effect pushing up prices in these higher sectors too,” Rightmove director Miles Shipside said.

Asking prices in London saw the smallest rise amongst the regions of England and Wales, rising by 0.3 percent from the previous four-week period. Some estate agents reported a shift in interest away from the city and into its suburbs and South East England.

Rightmove said it measured the asking prices of nearly 115,200 properties put on sale from March 13 to April 9. (Reporting by Bethany Rielly and William Schomberg; editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.