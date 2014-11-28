FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house price growth slows as expected in Nov - Nationwide
November 28, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

UK house price growth slows as expected in Nov - Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - British house price growth slowed in line with economists’ forecasts this month, as activity continued to remain relatively weak, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday.

Nationwide said house prices rose just 0.3 percent in November, slowing from October’s rate of 0.5 percent. Compared to a year earlier, house prices were up 8.5 percent.

“Housing market turnover rates are well below long-term averages,” Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said in a statement.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden

