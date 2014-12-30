FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK annual house price growth slows for a 4th month - Nationwide
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 30, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

UK annual house price growth slows for a 4th month - Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - British annual house price growth eased for a fourth consecutive month in December as the rate of increase cooled across 12 out of 13 British regions, a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Tuesday.

House prices rose 7.2 percent in December compared with a year earlier, following a rise of 8.5 percent in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 7.5 percent on the year.

On the month, house price growth slowed to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent in November. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.