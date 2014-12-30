UK annual house price growth slows for a 4th month - Nationwide

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - British annual house price growth eased for a fourth consecutive month in December as the rate of increase cooled across 12 out of 13 British regions, a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Tuesday.

House prices rose 7.2 percent in December compared with a year earlier, following a rise of 8.5 percent in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 7.5 percent on the year.

On the month, house price growth slowed to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent in November. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Andrew Heavens)