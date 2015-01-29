FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UK house price growth slows again in January -Nationwide
January 29, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-UK house price growth slows again in January -Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds missing words in second paragraph)

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - British house price growth slowed on an annual basis for a fifth month in a row in January, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.

House prices rose 6.8 percent from January last year, slightly stronger than the 6.6 percent growth expected by economists in a Reuters poll but down from an increase of 7.2 percent in December, Nationwide said.

On the month, house prices rose 0.3 percent in January, in line with expectations and up from 0.2 percent in December.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
