UK house price growth hits 10-month high in April -Nationwide
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

UK house price growth hits 10-month high in April -Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - British house prices rose at the fastest monthly pace since June last year, a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Wednesday in another sign that the housing market might be starting to regain momentum.

Nationwide said house prices rose 1.0 percent in April, topping all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists and compared with growth of 0.1 percent in March.

On an annual basis, house prices rose 5.2 percent, speeding up from 5.1 percent a month earlier -- the first increase in annual house price growth in seven months and comfortably beating expectations for a rise of 4.1 percent. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)

