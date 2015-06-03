Annual UK house price growth slowest in nearly two years-Nationwide

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - British house price growth slowed in May as expected after a big jump in April, taking the annual rate of growth to its lowest in nearly two years, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Wednesday.

Nationwide said house prices in May were 4.6 percent higher than a year before, the smallest annual increase since August 2013 and down from a rate of 5.2 percent in April.

In May alone, house prices rose 0.3 percent compared with a 1.0 percent increase in April, in line with average forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)