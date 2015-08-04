UK house prices edge up in July - Nationwide

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - British house prices rose last month after a fall in June and there are signs they are stabilising at close to the pace of earnings growth, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.

Nationwide said house prices rose by 0.4 percent on the month in July - in line with economists’ forecasts and compared with a fall of 0.2 percent in the previous month.

That pushed the annual rate of growth to 3.5 percent from 3.3 percent in June. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)