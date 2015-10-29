FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house price growth picks up in October, Nationwide says
October 29, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

UK house price growth picks up in October, Nationwide says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - British house price growth accelerated this month, according to a survey on Thursday, another sign of renewed momentum in the housing market.

Mortgage lender Nationwide said house prices rose 0.6 percent in October compared with a 0.5 percent increase in September. Economists polled by Reuters had expected 0.5 percent growth this month as well.

House prices rose 3.9 percent year-on-year, up from the 3.8 percent annual increase in September. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Larry King)

