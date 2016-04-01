FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house prices rise at fastest pace in a year, Nationwide says
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
April 1, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

UK house prices rise at fastest pace in a year, Nationwide says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - British house prices rose at their fastest annual pace in more than a year in March as buyers of properties to rent and second homes tried to beat the introduction of a new tax, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

House prices were 5.7 percent higher in March compared with the same month last year, a bigger increase than the 4.8 percent gain in February.

For the month, house price growth rose to 0.8 percent from 0.4 percent, Nationwide said. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Larry King)

