UK house prices rise at fastest annual pace since mid-2014 - Halifax

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rose in March at the fastest pace in seven months, bringing price growth on an annual basis back into double digits for the first time since mid-2014, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

House prices rose 2.6 percent in March alone following a 1.5 percent drop in February, easily topping a Reuters poll consensus for a 0.7 percent increase.

On an annual basis, house prices rose 10.1 percent in the three months to March, the biggest increase since July 2014. Halifax pointed to an acute imbalance between supply and demand as one reason for the surge.

Last week rival mortgage lender Nationwide reported that buyers of properties to rent and second homes were rushing to beat the introduction of a new tax. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)