UK house price growth edges up, Brexit impact yet to be seen-Nationwide

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British house prices rose at their fastest annual pace in four months in July but might not yet reflect any impact from last month's vote to leave the European Union, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday.

Nationwide said house prices rose 5.2 percent in July compared with the same month last year, edging up from 5.1 percent increase in June. Economists polled by Reuters had expected house prices to rise 4.5 percent.

In monthly terms, house prices rose by 0.5 percent up, from 0.2 percent in June. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)