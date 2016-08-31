FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 31, 2016 / 6:20 AM / in a year

British house price rises pick up speed in August - Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - British house price rises picked up speed and increased more quickly than expected in August as a shortage in the market outweighed the impact of Britain’s Brexit vote and a recent tax increase, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.

Prices rose 5.6 percent in August compared with the same month last year and faster than July’s 5.2 percent, Nationwide said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected house prices to rise 4.8 percent.

In monthly terms, house prices rose by 0.6 percent, from a rise of 0.5 percent in July.

“The pick up in price growth is somewhat at odds with signs that housing market activity has slowed in recent months,” Nationwide economist Robert Gardner said. “However, the decline in demand appears to have been matched by weakness on the supply side of the market.” (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Louise Ireland)

