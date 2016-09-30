UK house prices rise more slowly in September - Nationwide

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British house prices rose more slowly in September than in August, according to figures from mortgage lender Nationwide, adding to signs of a cooling in the housing market after voters decided in June to leave the European Union.

Prices rose by 5.3 percent in September compared with the same month last year, slower than August's increase of 5.6 percent, Nationwide said.

The September figure matched expectations from economists polled by Reuters.

In monthly terms, house prices rose by 0.3 percent, also slowing from a rise of 0.6 percent in August. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Louise Ireland)