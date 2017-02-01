FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK house price growth weakest since Nov 2015 - Nationwide
February 1, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 7 months ago

UK house price growth weakest since Nov 2015 - Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Annual house price inflation fell to its weakest level since November 2015 last month, and the outlook remains clouded due to uncertain economic prospects, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.

Nationwide said house prices rose 0.2 percent in January, slowing from a 0.8 percent jump in December, to leave prices 4.3 percent higher than a year earlier, down from an annual increase of 4.5 percent the month before.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected house prices to be flat in January, but for growth to slow fractionally less on an annual basis to 4.4 percent.

"The outlook for the housing market remains clouded, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding economic prospects more broadly," Nationwide economist Robert Gardner said, pointing to pressure on households from rising consumer price inflation. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Toby Chopra)

