CORRECTED-UK house prices fall for first time in 17 months - Nationwide

(Corrects headline and para two to show first drop in 17 months, not 16 months)

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British mortgage lender Nationwide recorded the first monthly fall in house prices for more than a year this month, causing the annual rate of house price growth to fall to an eight-month low.

Nationwide said that average house prices across Britain fell by 0.2 percent in September - the first drop in 17 months - after rising by 0.8 percent in August.

House prices are now 9.4 percent higher than a year earlier, the smallest increase since February and down from August’s 11.0 percent growth rate. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)