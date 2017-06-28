(Adds reaction)
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, June 28 British house prices rebounded
in June after three months of falls, data from mortgage lender
Nationwide showed on Wednesday, bucking other signs of housing
market weakness, even as prices in London suffered their
steepest quarterly drop since 2010.
House prices rose 1.1 percent in June after falling 0.2
percent in May, the biggest jump since April 2015, Nationwide
said. Compared with a year earlier, prices were up 3.1 percent
versus 2.1 percent in May.
Nationwide warned that monthly growth rates can be volatile
and said it was unclear if the latest increase reflected
improved demand. It expects prices to rise by about 2 percent in
2017 overall.
Other analysts also have a subdued outlook.
"The fundamentals for house buyers are likely to deteriorate
further over the coming months with consumers' purchasing power
squeezed even more by a damaging combination of higher inflation
and muted earnings growth," said Howard Archer, chief economic
advisor to the EY ITEM Club consultancy.
House prices in London during the second quarter fell by 2.0
percent compared with the first three months of the year, the
sharpest drop since the end of 2010.
In annual terms, London house prices increased 1.2 percent
over the period, the weakest growth on this measure since 2012.
"For London's house prices to be growing at the second
slowest rate in the country would have been unthinkable for much
of the past decade," Jonathan Hopper, managing director of
Garrington Property Finders.
Demand in London has stuttered since taxes were increased on
properties worth more than 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) and
on second homes and buy-to-let rental properties, compounded by
the Brexit vote putting off some foreign investors.
Other gauges of the housing market have pointed to a
slowdown across Britain. Mortgage approvals slid to an
eight-month low in May, industry figures showed on Monday.
More comprehensive lending figures from the Bank of England
are due on Thursday at 0830 GMT.
A Reuters poll of economists last month showed house prices
look set to rise 2.1 percent this year but stagnate in London.
($1 = 0.7806 pounds)
(Editing by Andrew Heavens and Hugh Lawson)