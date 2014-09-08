UK house price growth slows sharply in August - Halifax

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British house prices barely rose during August, according to a survey from mortgage lender Halifax on Monday that added to some other signs of moderation in the housing market.

House prices rose 0.1 percent in August, slowing sharply from 1.2 percent in July, Halifax said. Prices rose 9.7 percent on an annual basis in the three months to August, down from 10.2 percent in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 9.9 percent on the annual basis.

“There are some signs of an improvement in housing supply, both in terms of more second-hand properties coming onto the market and increased numbers of new homes,” said Martin Ellis, housing economist at Halifax. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra)