FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK house prices dip on month in Jan - Halifax
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 6, 2013 / 8:17 AM / in 5 years

UK house prices dip on month in Jan - Halifax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - British house prices dipped on the month in January but posted their first annual rise in more than two years, helped by a central bank scheme aimed at boosting lending, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.

Halifax said prices dropped 0.2 percent last month in line with economists’ forecasts in a Reuters poll and after a downwardly revised 1 percent gain in December.

However, prices in the three months to January were 1.3 percent higher than a year ago, slightly undershooting forecasts. That was the first such rise since October 2010.

“The Funding for Lending scheme has helped lenders to lower interest rates and improve availability in the past few months,” Halifax economist Martin Ellis said. “This is likely to have been a factor contributing to the pick-up in both home sales and prices.”

But he added that sluggish economic growth and pressures on household finances were expected to constrain demand for housing in coming months.

“Overall, we expect continuing broad stability in house prices nationally in 2013,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.