FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK house prices in biggest annual rise in 3 yrs in Sept -Halifax
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 3, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

UK house prices in biggest annual rise in 3 yrs in Sept -Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British house prices posted their largest annual gain in more than three years last month, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

Prices rose 6.2 percent in the three months to September, the biggest increase since June 2010. Compared with August, prices were 0.3 percent higher.

The average price of a home remains 14 percent below the August 2007 peak, Halifax said.

“Housing demand has risen more quickly than supply in recent months,” said Halifax housing economist Martin Ellis.

“Demand has increased against a background of low interest rates and higher consumer confidence underpinned by signs that the economy has begun a sustainable recovery. Official schemes, such as Funding for Lending and Help to Buy, also appear to have boosted housing demand.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.