FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's homebuying aid scheme boosts new homes market
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 13, 2013 / 7:53 AM / in 4 years

Britain's homebuying aid scheme boosts new homes market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The British government said on Tuesday that 10,000 new homes had been reserved by beneficiaries of its ‘Help to Buy’ stimulus package, designed to boost the property market and encourage developers to build more houses.

The data covers the four months since the scheme was launched in April as part of plans to generate economic growth and tackle a housing shortage.

“This government’s package of measures to boost the housing market is working, with house building and housing supply on the up,” said Eric Pickles, secretary of state for Communities and Local Government.

The scheme, targeted at new-build properties, provides a government equity loan that covers up to 20 percent of the property price and is designed to help buyers with a small deposit get access to mortgage financing.

Critics including Britain’s business secretary Vince Cable say it risks creating a bubble in property prices. A second phase of the Help to Buy scheme will begin next year, providing 12 billion pounds of guarantees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.