FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Third of UK private housing off-limits for poorer families-report
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 15, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Third of UK private housing off-limits for poorer families-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Private rental homes are too expensive for lower-income families in one third of Britain, with 1.3 million families incurring unaffordable housing costs, a report released on Monday shows.

Low to middle income families are increasingly turning to the private rental sector, as they are unable to pay for deposits to buy their own home or cannot access social housing, the report by the Resolution Foundation think tank said.

A typical lower-income couple with one child and net income of 22,000 pounds ($33,300) is unable to rent a two-bedroom home for 35 percent or less of their income - a widely accepted definition of affordability - in one third of local authority areas across Britain, the report said.

To see full report: www.resolutionfoundation.org/publications/home-truths-how-affordable-housing-britains-ordina/

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.