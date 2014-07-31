British house price growth slows in July - Nationwide

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British house prices rose in July at the slowest pace since April last year, gaining just 0.1 percent month-on-month, a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.

That compared with 1.0 percent growth in June and lagged the consensus in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent rise.

On an annual basis, house prices rose 10.6 percent compared with 11.8 percent in June, again slower than the 11.3 percent forecast by economists. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by John Stonestreet)