Election nerves pushed down asking prices for English homes - Rightmove

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The price of homes for sale in England and Wales fell in the run-up to the May 7 national election and are likely to start picking up again now that the political uncertainty has lifted, property website Rightmove said on Monday.

Asking prices for homes slipped by a monthly 0.1 percent, according to a survey by Rightmove conducted between April 12 and May 9. That was the first May fall since just before the previous national election in May 2010.

“This is an election-driven price stall which gives some buyers only short-term relief from the back-drop of a long-term housing shortage,” said Miles Shipside, Rightmove’s housing market analyst.

“Many estate agents are now reporting a resurgence in interest following the surprise election result.”

Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservative Party unexpectedly won an outright parliamentary majority in the election. The opposition Labour Party had proposed a new tax on expensive properties and rent controls for landlords.

The monthly drop in prices reduced the annual increase to 2.5 percent, the smallest rise since April 2013.

But prices might not bounce back quickly, because sellers are likely to put their properties up for sale after the election, Rightmove said, lifting supply.

In the three months after the May 2010 election, the number of properties coming to market jumped by 17 percent compared to the previous three-month period, it said.

Other measures of the housing market have shown prices picking up pace after they slowed in much of 2014 when British regulators introduced tougher controls on mortgage lending. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Crispian Balmer)