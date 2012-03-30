FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK safety body notified of a Total problem in Feb
March 30, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 6 years ago

UK safety body notified of a Total problem in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s health and safety executive (HSE) said on Friday it had received notification from rig operator Total on Feb. 26 about pressure fluctuation at its Elgin field, where a well has been leaking since Sunday.

“Total were to monitor pressures and bleed them down as required to keep pressures within tightly defined limits,” a spokesman for the agency said.

The HSE also checked that Total had a suitable plan to deal with the problem.

The company was not required to report the incident under the HSE’s Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations, the spokesman added.

Total UK’s managing director said on Friday the company noticed irregular pressure on its plugged Elgin well on Feb. 25.

