FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK ex-minister pleads guilty to perverting course of justice
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 4, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

UK ex-minister pleads guilty to perverting course of justice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Former British energy secretary Chris Huhne pleaded guilty on Monday to perverting the course of justice over accusations he persuaded his then wife in 2003 to take the blame for a speeding offence he had committed.

A senior member of the Liberal Democrats, the smaller party in Britain’s ruling coalition, Huhne resigned from his cabinet post in February 2012 when he was charged. He remains a member of parliament.

A week ago Huhne pleaded not guilty to the same offense.

His party leader, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, had told reporters this month that he would like to see Huhne return to the “top table” of British politics, were he cleared of the charges. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Writing by Tim Castle Editing by Maria Golovnina)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.